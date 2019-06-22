1. HARSH
Iran Executed a Former Defense Contractor for Spying for CIA
Several news agencies in the Middle East are reporting that a former defense contractor for Iran’s aerospace organization has been executed for spying with the C.I.A. The Guardian reports that Jalal Hajizavar was convicted by an Iranian military court after documents and other undisclosed spying equipment was found in his home. The IRIB news agency in Tehran reported that it had executed Hajizavar at the Rajai Shahr prison in Karaj.