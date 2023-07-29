CHEAT SHEET
Iran Fires Hardline Culture Enforcer Over Gay Sex Video Claims
After an unverified video emerged of one of its draconian cultural officials appearing to have sex with another man, the Iranian government on Saturday declined any prior knowledge of the alleged sex tape. The official, Reza Tsaghati, had been tasked with promoting Islamic values under the harsh anti-LGBTQ regime—a role he was removed from once the sex tape featuring him began circulating online earlier this month. Iranian culture minister Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili said on Saturday that the government had no prior knowledge of the tape of any misconduct by Tsaghati, according to the BBC. The statement comes after the government was initially slow to react to the video, which remains under investigation.