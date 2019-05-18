Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told IRNA state news agency that Tehran “did not want a war,” according to the BBC. The cabinet member made the comments at the end of a visit to China. He said that U.S. President Donald Trump “does not want war, but the people around him are pushing him towards war under the pretext of making America stronger against Iran.” Tensions have escalated in recent weeks after the Trump administration responded to a yet-unidentified threat by sending heavy military armaments to the region. “There will be no war because neither we want a war, nor has anyone the idea or illusion that it can confront Iran in the region.”