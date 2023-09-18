CHEAT SHEET
    Iran Frees Five American Prisoners in $6 Billion Deal

    Martha Mercer

    Senior Editor

    Iranian American environmentalist Morad Tahbaz and Roxanne Tahbaz.

    Roxanne Tahbaz/via Reuters

    Five Americans whom the U.S. government had designated as being wrongfully detained in Iran were on a flight out of the country Monday after being freed, CNN reports. Citing a Qatari official, the network reported that two unnamed Americans, along with Emad Shargi, Morad Tahbaz, and Siamak Namazi—who had all been jailed for more than five years—were aboard a Qatari government plane bound for Doha. The U.S. unfroze $6 billion in Iranian funds as part of the deal to free the prisoners.

