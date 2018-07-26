Iran General Threatens Trump: We’ll Destroy Everything You Own

The head of Iran’s special forces has delivered a blistering speech in which he repeatedly threatened President Trump, telling him that war with the country will “destroy all that you possess.” Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani warned Trump: “You will start this war but we will be the ones to impose its end. Therefore you have to be careful about insulting the Iranian people and the president of our Republic.” The general mocked the U.S. president as displaying the ethics of “night clubs and gambling halls,” and told him to stop threatening the Iranian president: “As a soldier, it is my duty to respond to Trump’s threats. If he wants to use the language of threat, he should talk to me, not to the president [Hassan Rouhani].” He went on to say that Iran was “a nation of martyrdom and... we await him [Trump].” Trump threatened Iran with an all-caps tweet late Sunday night, saying: “NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE.”
