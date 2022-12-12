Iran ‘Gives Finger to World,’ Kills Man in Second Execution
‘SHAM’
Defying global critics, Iran carried out its second execution Sunday related to nationwide protests that have rocked the regime. According to non-profit organization Iran Human Rights, 23-year-old wrestler Majidreza Rahnavard was publicly hanged for charges of “waging war against God” in Mashhad on Sunday morning, citing the judiciary’s Mizan news agency. He was arrested after being accused of killing two members of the security forces and injuring a further four bystanders last month “by drawing a knife-type cold weapon with the intention of killing people.” Blurry CCTV footage of the alleged incident was aired on state television claiming to show Rahnavard attacking the men—basij paramilitary soldiers who are notorious for attacking and detaining protesters—and then fleeing the scene. He is the second protester to be executed in days after a man accused of attacking another member of the security forces during chaotic demonstrations in Tehran was hanged under the same charges. Activists have labelled the them as sham trials, while Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad called for Europe to recall its ambassadors, tweeting that the “Iranian regime gives the finger to world opinion and holds a public execution.”