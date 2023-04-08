Iran Installs Cameras to Crack Down on Unveiled Women

Read it at Reuters
Iran is now installing cameras in public places and will send warnings to women who are caught without their hijabs. The move is part of a crackdown on the increasing number of women ditching their veils since a 22-year-old Kurdish woman died in custody after breaking the morality rules. Police also urged citizens to confront women they see out and about without hijabs. Violators when identified will receive “warning text messages as to the consequences”, police said in a statement, adding the move was aimed at “preventing resistance against the hijab law.”