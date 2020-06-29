Iran Issues Warrant for Donald Trump’s Arrest on ‘Murder and Terrorism’ Charges
You can’t blame them for trying. Iran has reportedly issued a warrant for President Trump’s arrest on “murder and terrorism charges” related to the killing of top general Qassem Soleimani. According to Al Jazeera, Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said Monday that Trump and dozens of others should be detained and charged for ordering and carrying out Soleimani’s assassination. The general was killed in a U.S. drone strike back in January. Alqasimehr stressed that Iran will continue to pursue Trump’s prosecution even if he loses November’s election, and added that Iran had asked the international policing agency Interpol for help in securing Trump’s arrest. Alqasimehr is reported to have said that Iran had requested a “red notice” be put out for Trump—the highest level arrest request that Interpol can issue. Interpol has yet to comment on the bold request.