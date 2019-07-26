CHEAT SHEET
Iran Launches Medium-Range Ballistic Missile, Reports Say
Iran fired a medium-range ballistic missile on Wednesday in the latest escalation of tensions between the country and the West. A U.S. military official told The New York Times that the missile was launched in southern Iran and landed east of Tehran, flying about 1,100 kilometers inside the country. The missile was reportedly a Shahab-3 model, which experts say could be modified to launch a nuclear weapon. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has demanded that Iran stop all missile launches, and the latest launch is likely to be seen as a direct provocation of the U.S. and Europe.