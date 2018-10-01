Iran Launches Missile Into Syria Bearing ‘Death to America’ Message

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard launched a missile into Syria bearing the words “death to America” early Monday. Iran accused the U.S. and Israel in an attack on a military parade last weekend that killed 25—this morning’s strike in eastern Syria is believed to have been directed at ISIS militants said to be involved in that incident. One missile shown on state TV bore the slogans “Death to America, Death to Israel, Death to Al Saud,” referring to Saudi Arabia’s ruling family. Iranian state television and the state-run IRNA news agency said the six missiles “killed and wounded” militants in Syria, without elaborating. “This is the roaring of missiles belonging to the Revolutionary Guard of the Islamic Revolution,” a state-TV reporter said as the missiles launched behind him. “In a few minutes, the world of arrogance—especially America, the Zionist regime, and the Al Saud—will hear the sound of Iran’s repeated blows.”
