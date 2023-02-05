Iranian Leader Pardons Thousands After Anti-Government Protests and Mass Arrests
EXCEPTIONS INCLUDE...
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has pardoned tens of thousands of people, including some who were arrested in anti-government protests. The pardons didn’t include any dual citizens or people accused of “corruption on earth”—one of the country’s most serious charges—as well as those charged with spying for foreign agencies and people accused of affiliation with groups “hostile to the Islamic Republic,” according to the state-run news agency. The mass pardon comes just after Iran arrested about 20,000 people in connection with nationwide protests. Some were even executed for their part in planning the demonstrations. More than 500 protestors were killed during the government crackdown, including 70 minors, according to human rights groups.