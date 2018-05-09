Iran: Now We Can Resume Nuclear Program ‘Without Limitation’

Iran’s furious backlash to Donald Trump’s announcement that the U.S. would be quitting the 2015 nuclear deal continues, with the Islamic Republic’s leaders saying they can now resume their nuclear program without any kind of restrictions. “If necessary, we can begin our industrial enrichment without any limitations,” said President Hassan Rouhani, adding: “Until implementation of this decision, we will wait for some weeks and will talk with our friends and allies and other signatories of the nuclear deal, who signed it and who will remain loyal to it.” Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed Trump’s announcement as “silly and superficial,” adding: “He had maybe more than 10 lies in his comments. He threatened the regime and the people, saying ‘I’ll do this and that.’ Mr. Trump, I tell you on behalf of the Iranian people: You’ve made a mistake.”
