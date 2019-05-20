Iranian Media: Country ‘Quadrupled’ Low-Enriched Uranium Production

Iran’s semi-official news agencies claimed Monday that the Islamic Republic has “quadrupled” its production of low-enriched uranium amid new tensions with the U.S. over Iran’s nuclear deal. According to the Associated Press, the outlets Fars and Tasnim say the uranium produced would be enriched to the 3.67 percent limit set by the 2015 Iran deal under the Obama administration; however, the production increase would reportedly put the nation over the deal’s stockpile limitations. The Trump administration pulled the U.S. out of the deal a year ago, but it’s still in force with the U.K., France, China, Russia, and Germany. Iran reportedly claimed the International Atomic Energy Agency was notified of its move to increase production, but the agency did not return the AP’s request for comment.