CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Iran Paid Bounties to Taliban to Target U.S. Soldiers: Report
PAID OFF
Read it at CNN
Iran offered bounties to Taliban fighters to target American troops in Afghanistan, CNN reports. U.S. intelligence agencies reportedly linked payments to at least six attacks within the last year, one of which was a December suicide bombing on an American airbase. The bounties were reportedly paid to the Haqqani network, which is led by the No. 2 ranking Taliban leader. The allegations against Iran come on the heels of similar allegations against Russia. President Donald Trump has repeatedly played down the allegations against Russia since they were made public.