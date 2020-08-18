CHEAT SHEET
    Iran Paid Bounties to Taliban to Target U.S. Soldiers: Report

    Madeline Charbonneau

    Cheat Sheet Intern

    John Moore/Getty

    Iran offered bounties to Taliban fighters to target American troops in Afghanistan, CNN reports. U.S. intelligence agencies reportedly linked payments to at least six attacks within the last year, one of which was a December suicide bombing on an American airbase. The bounties were reportedly paid to the Haqqani network, which is led by the No. 2 ranking Taliban leader. The allegations against Iran come on the heels of similar allegations against Russia. President Donald Trump has repeatedly played down the allegations against Russia since they were made public.

