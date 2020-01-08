63 Canadians Among Victims of Ukrainian Plane Crash Over Iran
Sixty-three Canadians were killed when a Ukrainian passenger jet crashed shortly after takeoff from Iran's capital of Tehran. The crash of the Ukraine International Airlines jet came just hours after Iran launched missile strikes on Iraqi bases housing U.S. soldiers—but both Ukrainian and Iranian officials have said they believe a mechanical issue was the cause of the crash. All 176 on board were killed, including nine crew members. Ukraine’s foreign minister, Vadym Prystaiko, said the victims included 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans, and three British nationals. Most of the passengers were en route to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. Ukraine International Airlines said it has suspended flights to Tehran after the crash. “It was one of the best planes we had, with an amazing, reliable crew,” Yevhen Dykhne, president of the Ukraine International Airlines, said at a briefing following the crash.