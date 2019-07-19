CHEAT SHEET

    WHAT DRONE?

    Iran Rejects Trump’s Claim That U.S. Destroyed One of Its Drones

    Jamie Ross

    Well, someone’s got this very wrong. Iran has rejected Donald Trump’s claim that a U.S. warship has downed an Iranian drone, suggesting the American military might have accidentally shot down one of its own. Trump claimed Thursday that USS Boxer took defensive action after a drone came within 1,000 yards of the warship, saying it was “completely destroyed.” But Iran’s deputy foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi, said: “We have not lost any drone in the Strait of Hormuz nor anywhere else. I am worried that USS Boxer has shot down their own UAS [unmanned aerial system] by mistake!” Military spokesman Gen. Abolfazl Shekari reportedly added that “all Iranian drones that are in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz... have returned to their bases.”

