Iran Releases 54,000 Prisoners to Contain Coronavirus Spread
Iran confirmed on Wednesday that it will temporarily free 54,000 prisoners in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus outbreak as the country reports 92 deaths and 2,922 infections from the disease. Iran, which is reportedly facing the deadliest outbreak outside China, has deployed a team of 300,000 health workers and specialists to fight the virus. Several Middle Eastern countries, including Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, have reported cases that were contracted in the city of Qom, a religious center of Shia Islam, which attracts massive crowds. The Iranian government ordered that those who show symptoms of the virus and attempt to leave Qom will be quarantined. The country’s health ministry will supervise the release of prisoners, according to Iran’s Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili. “The health of the prisoners is very important for us regardless of their status as security prisoners or regular prisoners,” she said.