Iran Reports First 2 Deaths, South Korea 15 New Cases of Coronavirus
South Korea has reported 15 more cases of coronavirus and Iran confirmed both its first two cases and first two deaths from the illness. Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to Iran’s health minister, told the state-run news agency IRNA on Wednesday of the first two confirmed cases of the virus in Iran. Both victims had died and were said to be located in the central city of Qum and described as “old.” The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that of the 15 new reported cases in South Korea, 13 were residents of Daegu, near Seoul, and 10 of them were members of the same church. A 61-year-old woman who had been diagnosed with the virus reportedly transmitted the disease to 11 of the new patients. At least 27 countries have detected cases of the coronavirus as of Wednesday.