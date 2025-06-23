Iran has fired a barrage of missiles at U.S. military bases in Qatar and Iraq, two days after the U.S. struck three of its nuclear sites with B-2 bombers.

The Iranian attack, trumpeted on state TV as “a mighty and successful response by the armed forces of Iran to America’s aggression,” came after Qatar temporarily closed its airspace following reports of an impending strike.

Explosions were heard over the Qatari capital of Doha during the attack on the nearby U.S.-run Combined Air Operations Center at Al-Udeid.

U.S. Air Force

The air defense system was activated at the United States’ Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq as a precaution, Reuters reports.

The White House and the Department of Defense are aware of, and closely monitoring, potential threats to Al Udeid Air Base, a senior White House official told the Daily Beast.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards officially confirmed the attacks on bases in Iraq and Qatar in state media, naming the operation “Annunciation of Victory.”

The Al Udeid Air Base, located southwest of Doha, is the focal point of U.S. military forces in the region and the largest military base in the Middle East, housing around 10,000 troops, according to Al Jazeera. Other U.S. allies have also made use of the base, with a number of British troops also believed to be currently stationed there.

In a statement, Iranian security officials said they fired the number of missiles as the U.S. did when President Donald Trump targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities on Saturday. They claimed the strikes were located far from urban and residential facilities and that they would never attack “our friendly and brotherly” neighbor Qatar.

Qatar’s government has responded by saying it reserves the right to defend itself and will respond in accordance with international law, Reuters reports.

The UAE has also closed its airspace in response to the attack, and Bahrain has urged its citizens to seek shelter.

Trump is reportedly monitoring the situation in the White House Situation Room, alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine.