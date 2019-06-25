Iran Says Diplomatic Path With U.S. Closed ‘Forever’ After Trump’s Sanctions

Iran said new U.S. sanctions against its supreme leader signal the closure of the diplomatic path with the U.S. “forever,” Bloomberg reports. “The futile sanctions against the Iranian leader and the country’s chief diplomat mean the permanent closure of the diplomatic path with the government of the United States,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told the semi-official Iran Students News Agency. “The Trump government is in the process of destroying all the established international mechanisms for the maintaining global peace and security.” President Trump imposed sanctions on several Iran nationals, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and eight other senior military commanders, on Monday morning. Bloomberg reports that the sanctions will deny Khamenei access to financial resources. Washington is expected to impose additional sanctions on Iran’s foreign minister, Javad Zarif, later this week.