Iran Says Trump’s Tweets in Farsi Are a Disgrace to the Language
This is probably the reaction he was hoping for. Iranian officials have reacted with fury after President Donald Trump sent a supportive message to protesters in Iran in the Persian language Farsi. Trump sent a tweet in Farsi praising the “brave, long-suffering people of Iran” and telling those demonstrating against the government for last week's accidental downing of a Ukrainian jetliner that he was “inspired by your courage.” Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi hit back at the support, writing on Twitter: “Hands and tongues smeared with threatening, sanctioning and terrorizing the Iranian nation, are not entitled to dishonor the ancient Persian language.” Iran’s government spokesman, Ali Rabiei, said Trump was shedding “crocodile tears” in voicing concern for the Iranian people. Protests erupted after Iran admitted to accidentally striking the plane with a missile, killing all 176 people on board. On Monday, it denied taking part in a coverup, saying the government was only informed that the Boeing 737-800 was shot down on Friday.