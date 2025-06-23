Iran Sends Trump a Dark Military Warning After His ‘Regime Change’ Threat

An Iranian military spokesperson issued a warning to President Donald Trump that the gamble he took in bombing Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend will end badly.

U.S. officials, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, have tried to downplay the impact of the strikes, which hit three nuclear sites on Saturday, saying the attacks were not an act of war and that the goal wasn’t regime change.

Trump, however, quickly cast doubt on that claim, writing in a Truth Social post, “It’s not politically correct to use the term, ‘Regime Change,’ but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!” ADVERTISEMENT

An operational timeline of a strike on Iran is displayed during a news conference with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Dan Caine and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon on June 22, 2025. Getty Images

As the world braced on Monday to see how Iran would respond to the strikes, Iranian military spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaqari threatened retaliation against the U.S. during a broadcast on a state-aligned news agency, ABC News reported.

“Mr. Trump, the gambler, you may start this war, but we will be the ones to end it,” Zolfaqari said.

The president had joined Israel’s campaign to wipe out Iran’s nuclear program by dropping massive bunker-buster bombs on an underground site that only American weapons could penetrate.

On Monday, Iran and Israel continued to trade air and missile strikes, with about 20 Israeli jets conducting strikes against Iranian military targets, Reuters reported. Iran also launched a missile into Israel that was intercepted by Israeli defenses.

Emergency responders gather outside a damaged building at the site of an Iranian airstrike on June 22, in the Ramat Aviv neighborhood of Tel Aviv. Dima Vazinovich/Getty Images

Israel continued the attacks Monday, targeting multiple sites including Iran’s notorious Evin prison in the north of Tehran as well as the headquarters of the country’s Revolutionary Guards. “The Iranian dictator will be punished with full force for attacking the Israeli home front,” Israel’s Defense Ministry said.

Previous strikes from Tehran made it through Israeli defenses, killing 24 people and marking the first time a significant number of Iranian missiles have penetrated Israeli defense systems. Iran also reported that more than 400 people have been killed in the Israeli attacks.

In the U.S., senior officials with the FBI and Homeland Security hosted calls with state governors and hundreds of top law enforcement officials across the country on Sunday to discuss the heightened threat of a domestic attack, ABC News reported.