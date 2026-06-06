Iran Soccer Left in Limbo as U.S. Stalls on Visas

As Iran’s World Cup team left for their training base in Mexico on Saturday morning, they did so without knowing if key members of their squad would be issued U.S. visas for the three matches they have scheduled in the United States. Delays in processing the Iranian visa requests already forced the Iranian Football Federation to move the team’s training base from Arizona to Mexico, the federation said. Key members of the federation have not been granted visas yet, including secretary-general Hedayat Mombeini and vice president Mehdi Mohammad Nabi. They are among 14 staff and officials without U.S. visas ahead of games in Los Angeles and Seattle, according to Iranian state television, the AP reported. The decision has “effectively denied the Iranian national team the opportunity for a level playing field and a competition free from discrimination,” a statement on the federation’s website claimed. In an angry post on social media, the Iranian Embassy account attacked the U.S. for dragging their feet over the visas. “The incompetent @FIFAWorldCup host, USA, is failing to fulfill its responsibilities properly. We are guests of @FIFAcom, and it is FIFA’s responsibility to ensure that visas for all members are issued,” it said. Iran is scheduled to play their first game in Los Angeles on June 15 against New Zealand.