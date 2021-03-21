CHEAT SHEET
Iran Targeted Top General, D.C. Base to Avenge the Killing of Qassem Soleimani
Iran has made credible threats against Fort McNair army base in the nation’s capital and against Gen. Joseph M. Martin in retaliation for the US killing of a top general in Baghdad in January 2020. The Associated Press reports that the National Security Agency intercepted communications in January showing that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard discussed a “USS Cole-style attack” referring to the October 2000 suicide bombing against the Navy destroyer in Yemen, which killed 17 sailors. The intercept also revealed a direct threat to kill Martin, who lives at the base in retaliation for the killing of Iran’s former Quds leader, General Qasem Soleimani.