Iran Tells Israel Its Embassies Aren’t Safe After Syrian Consulate Strike
ESCALATION
An Iranian official issued an ominous warning on Sunday in response to a deadly Israeli airstrike near the Iranian embassy in Syria that killed two top military commanders last week. “None of the embassies of the (Israeli) regime are safe anymore,” Gen. Rahim Safavi, an adviser to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was quoted as saying while speaking at the fallen Iranian generals’ memorial service. Both Israel and the U.S. have been preparing for escalation by Iran since the strike. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly told his government, “Whoever harms us or plans to harm us, we will harm them,” in a cabinet meeting. Though Israel hasn’t taken responsibility, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said a U.S. assessment determined Israel was behind it. The Biden administration quickly communicated to Iran that the U.S. wasn’t involved, and though the Pentagon doesn’t believe Iran will attack U.S. forces, it expects imminent retaliation against Israel, officials told Politico.