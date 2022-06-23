Iran Demands U.S. Cough Up $4 Billion for Assassinated Nuclear Scientists
MELTDOWN
A Iranian court has demanded that the U.S. government pay over $4 billion in compensation to the families of nuclear scientists who were assassinated in recent years. The relatives of three Iranian nuke experts who were killed in targeted attacks and a fourth scientist who was wounded were awarded $4.3 billion in total compensation and fines by the Tehran court. Iran has previously blamed Israel for assassinating its nuclear scientists, but the ruling did not mention its closest enemy directly in the ruling. Instead, it made reference to the U.S. supporting the “Zionist regime” in its “organized crime” against the scientists and summoned former American leaders Barack Obama and Donald Trump, along with former officials. In 2020, Iran pointed the finger at Israel for the murder of its top nuclear researcher, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated using a remote-controlled machine gun.