Iran to Execute Alleged CIA Informant Who Handed Soleimani Intel to U.S. Intelligence
An Iranian man who allegedly handed information on the whereabouts Qassem Soleimani to U.S. intelligence services has been sentenced to death, Iran’s judiciary announced Tuesday. In January, a U.S. drone strike in Iraq killed Soleimani, who was the leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force. President Trump blamed Soleimani for masterminding deadly attacks on U.S. forces. “Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd, one of the spies for the CIA and the Mossad, has been sentenced to death... He gave information about the whereabouts of martyr Soleimani to our enemies,” judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said, according to Reuters. “He passed on security information to the Israeli and American intelligence agencies about Iran’s armed forces, particularly the Guards.” Iran hasn’t said whether it believes the information offered by Mousavi-Majd led to Soleimani’s killing in Iraq. The spokesman said the execution will be carried out “soon.”