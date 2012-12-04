Iran: We Have U.S. Drone

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at BBC News
Better check to see that drone says “Made in the USA,” Iran. The Iranian state media said Tuesday that the country had captured a U.S. drone over the Persian Gulf, but the U.S. Navy quickly issued a statement saying none were actually missing. According to the state-run news agency IRNA—who cited Iranian Revolutionary Guard sources—the drone was captured as soon as it entered Iranian airspace. The Revolutionary Guard said the drone is a ScanEagle, but a U.S. Navy spokesman in Bahrain insisted “we have no record that we have lost any ScanEagles recently.” The U.S. Navy insisted they had accounted for all drones.