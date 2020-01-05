Iran Vows to Abandon Nuclear Deal After Qassem Soleimani Killing
Iran’s government said on Sunday that it will no longer abide by the limits of the 2015 nuclear agreement following Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani’s assassination, according to Iranian state television reports. The statement said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran will end its final limitations in the nuclear deal, meaning the limitation in the number of centrifuges. Therefore Iran’s nuclear program will have no limitations in production including enrichment capacity and percentage and number of enriched uranium and research and expansion.” The announcement came after Iran’s National Security Council held an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss the country’s nuclear policy. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s administration also said the country vowed to no longer limit its enrichment of uranium along with research and development in its nuclear activities. President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal in 2018, and has since imposed crippling sanctions on Iran, even as European powers had vowed to stay in the agreement.