CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Iran Vows to Abandon Nuclear Deal After Qassem Soleimani Killing

    GLOVES OFF

    Emma Tucker

    Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    Iran’s government said on Sunday that it will no longer abide by the limits of the 2015 nuclear agreement following Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani’s assassination, according to Iranian state television reports. The statement said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran will end its final limitations in the nuclear deal, meaning the limitation in the number of centrifuges. Therefore Iran’s nuclear program will have no limitations in production including enrichment capacity and percentage and number of enriched uranium and research and expansion.” The announcement came after Iran’s National Security Council held an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss the country’s nuclear policy. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s administration also said the country vowed to no longer limit its enrichment of uranium along with research and development in its nuclear activities. President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal in 2018, and has since imposed crippling sanctions on Iran, even as European powers had vowed to stay in the agreement.

    Read it at The New York Times