Iranian Foreign Minister Says Israeli Drones Are ‘More Like Toys’
NBD
Iran’s foreign minister made light of Israel’s retaliatory strikes on Friday. During an interview with NBC News’ Tom Llamas, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was asked if any other countries had warned Iran about the impending strike. “What happened last night was not a strike,” said Amir-Abdollahian. When Llamas repeated the question, the Iranian official doubled down. “They’re like, more like toys our children play with, not drones,” he said. “It was not worth telling us before it happened.” Israel’s retaliatory strike against Iran came against the advice of U.S. President Joe Biden. While some have speculated that this incident will cause Iran to speed up development of its nuclear program, Iran has continued to downplay this latest strike.