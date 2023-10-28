CHEAT SHEET
Iranian Girl Dies After Alleged Beating By Morality Police
Armita Geravand, the 16-year-old who fell into a coma after an alleged assault by Iran’s morality police for not wearing a hijab, has passed away according to Iranian state media. Earlier this week Armita was declared brain dead. “Unfortunately, the brain damage led to the victim spending some time in a coma and they died a few minutes ago,” the statement from IRNA said. In September, Iran passed extreme penalties on women who breach the country’s already strict hijab rules, legislating that they can face up to ten years in prison.