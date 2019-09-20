Iranian President, Foreign Minister Receive U.S. Visas for United Nations Meeting Amid Rising Tensions

Read it at Associated Press
The Iranian president and foreign minister have received their U.S. visas to attend the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York next week amid rising tensions between the two countries, Iranian authorities said Thursday. A spokesman for Iran’s mission to the U.N confirmed Thursday that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif would arrive in New York on Friday, while President Hassan Rouhani would arrive on Monday, the Associated Press reports. This comes as the U.S. has reportedly considered retaliatory action after a critical Saudi Arabian oil installation was attacked last week. Both Saudi Arabia and the U.S. have blamed Iran for the attack, with Trump tweeting that the U.S. was “locked and loaded.”