Iran’s Coronavirus Death Toll Likely 80 Percent Higher Than Official Number, Government Report Says
Iran’s coronavirus death toll is likely 80 percent higher and confirmed cases are likely “eight to 10” times higher than officially reported numbers due to insufficient testing and undercounting in the country, according to a parliamentary report released on Tuesday. Iran, which was an early epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, had reported at least 76,389 cases of the virus and 4,777 deaths as of Wednesday. “In order to have more compatibility between protocol and estimated statistics, it is necessary to increase laboratory and testing capabilities in the country,” according to the report by Iran’s parliament research center. “Needless to say that through increasing the capacities, diagnosis of disease will be more possible and spread of the disease will be more limited.” The Health Ministry tracked only those who had tested positive for the virus and died in hospitals, and did not account for those who had died in their homes, the report says.