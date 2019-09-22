CHEAT SHEET
Iran’s Foreign Minister: ‘I’m Not Confident That We Can Avoid a War’
Iran’s foreign minister has accused the Trump administration of “posturing” by announcing plans to send troops to Saudi Arabia in the wake of attacks on oil facilities there last week. “I think it's all going the wrong direction in addressing this issue,” Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an interview on CBS’ Face the Nation set to air Sunday. President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have categorically placed the blame for the attacks on Iran, with Pompeo calling it an “act of war.” Zarif once again denied that Iran was involved. Asked if Iran could avoid the situation leading to war, he said, “I'm not confident that we can avoid a war.” “I'm confident that we will not start one but I'm confident that whoever starts one will not be the one who finishes it,” he said.