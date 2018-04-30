Iran’s Judiciary Bans Telegram Messaging App

Read it at The Jerusalem Post
Iranian state TV reported Monday that the Islamic republic’s judiciary has banned the popular Telegram messaging app “to protect national security.” According to The Jerusalem Post, Iranian media reportedly said the app gathered “various complaints” from citizens and was shut down based on “demand of security organizations for confronting the illegal activities” conducted on Telegram. The app was restricted in use earlier this month, with Iranians no longer allowed to share photos and videos on the app. Protests also broke out in Moscow on Monday against Telegram restrictions in Russia.