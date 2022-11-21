Iranian Soccer Players Refuse to Sing National Anthem at World Cup
SILENT PROTEST
The Iranian national soccer team refused to sing their country’s national anthem before their first game of the World Cup in Qatar on Monday in an apparent sign of solidarity with protesters at home. All 11 starting players in the team playing against England remained mute as their fans at the Khalifa International Stadium booed and jeered while others wept and applauded. Iran has been roiled by months of protests which began when a young woman, Mahsa Amini, died in the custody of so-called “morality police” after being detained for not wearing her hijab correctly. Violent regime crackdowns on street demonstrations have seen hundreds killed and over 15,000 arrested, with at least one unnamed “rioter” being sentenced to death for his part in the protests.