Supreme Leader Posts Shocking Cartoon of Crumbling Trump

Iran’s Supreme Leader has ignited a new wave of international controversy after sharing a cartoon depicting Donald Trump in a state of collapse.

The provocative image from Ali Khamenei comes amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington, as Trump continues to issue threats while Iran faces internal unrest.

In the X post, Trump is portrayed as an ancient Egyptian sarcophagus, set within a tomb etched with hieroglyphics. Carvings of the U.S. flag and the Great Seal of the United States appear on the coffin, which is shown cracking and breaking apart.

President Donald Trump addresses a House Republican retreat at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on January 06, 2026 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The post’s caption also frames Trump as an arrogant and overreaching figure, comparing him to historical and legendary tyrants.

“That father who sits there with arrogance and pride, judging the entire world, should also know that usually the tyrants and arrogant people of the world, such as Pharaoh, Nimrod, Reza Khan, Mohammad Reza, and the like, were overthrown when they were at the height of their pride. This too will be overthrown,” the caption reads.

آن بابایی که با نخوت و غرور نشسته آنجا راجع به همه‌ی دنیا قضاوت میکند، او هم بداند که معمولاً‌ مستبدّین و مستکبران عالم، از قبیل فرعون و نمرود و رضاخان و محمّدرضا و امثال اینها، وقتی که در اوج غرور بودند سرنگون شدند،

این هم سرنگون خواهد شد.#مثل_فرعون pic.twitter.com/hxzJVQQOiL — KHAMENEI.IR | فارسی (@Khamenei_fa) January 11, 2026

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran have escalated sharply amid weeks of nationwide protests over economic hardship and political repression, marking one of the most serious challenges to Tehran’s clerical leadership in years.

The unrest has left hundreds dead and thousands detained, prompting a heavy-handed response from Iranian security forces. In turn, Trump has threatened “very strong” military action if the situation crosses what he called a red line, while suggesting that Iranian leaders may be open to negotiations despite the ongoing crackdown.

Iranians gather while blocking a street during a protest in Tehran, Iran on January 9, 2026. MAHSA/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

“We may have to act before a meeting… A meeting is being set up,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Sunday.

Tehran has responded with its own stark warnings, accusing Washington and Israel of fomenting the unrest and vowing retaliation against any U.S. attack.

Meanwhile, Iranian officials have specifically threatened American military targets and other interests in the region.

Trump has insisted that he believes Iran is heeding U.S. warnings, asserting on Sunday aboard Air Force One that “they’ve been going through it for years with me” and pointing to past actions, including the U.S. strike that killed Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and the removal of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro as examples of American resolve.

Trump also said he is being regularly updated on Iran’s handling of nationwide protests and the government’s crackdown. “We’re looking at it very seriously. The military’s looking at it. And we’re looking at some very strong options,” he told reporters.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.