CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Iran’s Supreme Leader Posts Drawing of Drone Strike on Golfing Trump
FORE!
Read it at Reuters
You’ve got to at least admire the effort that was put into this. Iran’s supreme leader has threatened Donald Trump with assassination by posting a pretty high-quality drawing of a drone looming over the former president while he takes a golf swing. The image on Twitter shows a particularly rotund-looking Trump teeing off with a drone shadow above him. It’s captioned with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s remarks from December, in which he said “Revenge is certain” over the Trump-ordered killing of top Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani last year. No action has been taken against the tweet yet, even though it seems likely to have broken any number of the social-media’s company’s rules.