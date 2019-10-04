CHEAT SHEET
CHAOS
Days of Anti-Government Protests in Iraq Leave 42 Dead
At least 42 people have been killed in the violent anti-government protests that erupted in Iraq this week. The country's prime minister on Friday urged protesters to go home, saying their “legitimate demands” have been heard. However, his message went unheeded as protesters gathered again Friday afternoon near Baghdad’s central Tahrir Square. Security forces fired live bullets to disperse the crowd, the AP reports. Since Tuesday, security forces have fired live rounds and tear gas at the protesters, who are demanding job opportunities, improved services, and an end to corruption. Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi said there was “no magic solution” to Iraq’s problems but pledged laws granting poor families a basic income and said he'd work to fight corruption. “We have to return life to normal in all provinces and respect the law,” said the prime minister.