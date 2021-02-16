Volley of Rockets Kills Contractor, Injures Service Member at U.S. Base in Iraq
UNDER ATTACK
Fourteen rockets were fired at a U.S. airbase in Iraq on Monday, leaving one civilian contractor dead and injuring eight other people. The attack took place at a U.S. facility inside the grounds of Irbil International Airport in the northern Kurdish region of the country. According to The Washington Post, one of the eight wounded is U.S. service member who suffered a concussion. Several other American contractors are reported to have been hurt. U.S. military officials haven’t said who they believe launched the attack, but responsibility has been claimed by an obscure militia called Guardians of Blood Brigades. The Post reported that the group published a message saying it had launched 24 rockets to fight back against “the American occupation.” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration is “outraged” by the rocket attack and he vowed to “hold accountable those responsible.”