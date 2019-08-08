CHEAT SHEET
Iraqi Man Deported From Detroit in June Has Died
A 41-year-old Detroit man who was deported to Iraq in June as part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration has died due to complications associated with his diabetes. Politico, quoting the American Civil Liberties Union, reports that Jimmy Aldaoud, who came to the U.S. when he was six months old and who did not speak Arabic, was sent to Iraq in June as part of a controversial deportation effort in Michigan. Aldaoud, an Iraqi national who was born in Greece, had never lived in Iraq. Edward Bajoka, an immigration attorney associated with Aldaoud’s family, wrote on social media that the death was the result of the man’s inability to obtain insulin to treat his diabetes in Iraq and difficulty communicating about his medical condition.