Iraqi Parliament Votes to Expel All American Troops From Iraq
GET OUT
Read it at New York Times
Iraqi lawmakers chanted “death to America” in the parliamentary chambers before voting to expel U.S. troops from the country in a special parliamentary session on Sunday. The vote came as thousands of mourners gathered in Iran to meet the body of Major Gen. Qassem Soleimani, killed in U.S. airstrike on Friday. The expulsion order will now go before Iraq Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, who has suggested he will sign it. The vote was not unanimous and left the Iraqi parliament divided between factions tied to the Shiite militia organizations, who pushed hard for the expulsion, and those from Sunni Muslim factions and Kurds who voted for the U.S. to maintain a military presence in the country.