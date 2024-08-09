Iraqi Teen Is Third Arrested for Taylor Swift Terror Plot

An 18-year-old Iraqi citizen has been arrested in connection to the terrorist plot against three Taylor Swift concerts in Austria, which authorities thwarted earlier this week, according to ABC News.

The arrest comes after two other teenagers—both Austrian citizens—were arrested as “preparatory actions” to carry out the attacks were detected by U.S. intelligence, who learned about the plan and passed details on to Europol and the Austrians.

The attackers planned to kill 20,000 Swift fans during the three concerts, which were scheduled for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday this week. One 19-year-old suspect had built a bomb and stocked knives and machetes in preparation for the attacks.

Hours after the initial arrests were made, the concerts were canceled by organizers out of an abundance of caution. Bild reported that the 19-year-old watched Islamic State bomb-making videos and ISIS propaganda. He is also said to have sworn an oath of loyalty to the terrorist group in early July.

More details have since emerged about the plot on Thursday when Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner announced that the 19-year-old suspect had admitted to the plans, which also included driving a car through crowds gathered outside the show—but did not have a ticket for the concert.

Other suspicious items found in the teens’ possessions included “hoarded knives, machetes, blank ammunition, counterfeit money, and a blue police light,” according to Bild.