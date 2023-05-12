Woman Jailed for Leaving Note on Putin’s Parents’ Grave

CHEAT SHEET
A Russian woman received a two-year suspended sentence after she left a note on the grave of Vladmir Putin’s parents that said the following: “Parents of a maniac, take him to your place. He causes so much pain and trouble. The whole world prays for his death. Death to Putin. You raised a freak and a killer.” Irina Tsybaneva, 60, was found guilty of desecrating burial places motivated by political hatred. The St. Petersburg woman didn’t plead guilty because she didn’t physically damage the grave or seek public attention for her actions, her lawyer said. Tsybaneva’s sentence comes as the Russian government continues to crack down on dissent stemming from the nation’s invasion of Ukraine last year.