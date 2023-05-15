Irish Premier’s Partner Sorry for Comparing Charles’ Crown to Hogwarts Sorting Hat
EXPELLIARMUS
Matt Barrett, the partner of Leo Varadkar, the Irish premier, has “unreservedly” apologized after he sent mocking Instagram messages from Westminster Abbey during King Charles III’s coronation. In one post from his private account, visible only to his 350 followers, he compared Charles’ crown to the sorting hat in Harry Potter and in another he highlighted a section of the Order of Service that, referring to various senior churchmen said, “The queen touches them in turn,” and quipped, “Sounds like the script to a good night out, tbh.” In one post, he highlighted the “Right Rev James Newcome,” who was described as “Clerk of the Closet,” and wrote: “Had this job until my early 20s.” Barrett, who was accompanying the Taoiseach, as the Irish premier is known, also posted a photograph of King Charles wearing his crown with the comment: “Was genuinely half expecting it to shout ‘GRYFFINDOR.’” In a Twitter post on Monday evening, Mr Barrett said: “On reflection, poor judgment on my part. Unreservedly apologize for any offense caused.” Varadkar told reporters: “We’ve spoken about it and I think it’s fair to say it won’t happen again.”