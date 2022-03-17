Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin Had COVID When He Hobnobbed With Nancy Pelosi
LUCK OF THE IRISH
The prime minister of Ireland, known as the Taoiseach, was informed of his positive COVID test just moments before he was to take the stage at a gala fund raising event in Washington, D.C. Wednesday evening. Micheál Martin, who was pictured seated within spitting distance of Nancy Pelosi at the event, was set to meet President Joe Biden on Thursday, a meeting which will now be held virtually. Shortly before Martin was told that his PCR test was positive, Pelosi personally welcomed the prime minister, his wife, and his son to the event—none were wearing masks at the time. Martin had tested negative on an antigen test earlier in the day, but had taken a PCR test after a member of his entourage tested positive, which was announced by the Irish ambassador to the U.S. to the crowd of 800 in attendance.