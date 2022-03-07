Irishman Smashes Into Gates of Russian Embassy in Dublin, Says ‘I’ve Done My Bit’
BANG ON
An Irishman told police he was doing his “bit” after smashing his truck through the gates of the Russian embassy in Dublin on Monday. Video circulating on social media shows the truck reversing into the gates—to cheers from gathered spectators. The Irish Times said the man “handed out photos of what he said were Russian atrocities in Ukraine,” at the scene and described himself as a “working man” from the Irish county of Leitrim as he waited to be arrested. As he was led away by police, he said: “I’ve done my bit, lads. It’s about time the rest of Ireland done their bit.” The Russian embassy in Dublin has been rumored to be an espionage base, with an outsize staff of 31, compared to 22 staff at the embassy in the U.K. Embassy officials said in a statement that Irish police “stood idle” while the incident happened and described it “as a clear and blatant violation of the Article 22 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic relations of 1961,” adding, without apparent irony, “We believe that no people of sound mind could support such senseless and barbaric actions.”