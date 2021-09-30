Nazi Concentration Camp Secretary, 96, on the Run After Skipping Her Trial

A 96-year-old woman who worked as a secretary in a Nazi concentration camp is on the run after skipping the planned start of her trial.

The woman, identified in German media as Irmgard Furchner, was due to stand trial on Thursday on charges of aiding and abetting the murder of more than 11,000 prisoners at Stutthof concentration camp. She was 18 when she worked as a secretary for the camp’s SS commander.

However, before the trial could begin, the woman fled.

German media reported that she was spotted leaving her Hamburg home in a taxi on Thursday morning and made a beeline for a subway station. Frederike Milhoffer, a spokesperson for Itzehoe state court, said the 96-year-old hasn’t been seen since and her whereabouts are unknown. “The accused is on the run,” the spokesperson said Thursday morning.

An arrest warrant has been issued but she has, so far, evaded capture.

The 96-year-old is being tried in a juvenile court because of how young she was when the alleged crimes took place in the early 1940s, but the charges against her can’t be read unless she’s physically present in court. Furchner stands accused of aiding and abetting murder in 11,412 cases, as well as alleged complicity in 18 cases of attempted murder.

German prosecutors allege that, between June 1943 and April 1945, Furchner “assisted those responsible at the camp in the systematic killing of Jewish prisoners, Polish partisans and Soviet Russian prisoners of war, in her role as a stenographer and secretary to the camp commander.” Her defense was expected to argue that she wasn’t aware of the atrocities that were carried under Nazi commander Paul Werner Hoppe.

Holocaust survivors, some of whom were imprisoned at the camp where Furchner worked, were due to give evidence in court. More than 60,000 people were killed at Stutthof before it was liberated in 1945.