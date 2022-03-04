You Can Get the Coveted Roomba Vacuum For Just $179 Right Now

One of the best investments I made in recent years was getting a robot vacuum. I’ll still break out my Dyson vac when I need to, but having a robovac take care of the everyday dirt has been a godsend, especially since I’m home a lot more now. Fortunately, you don't have to pay full price for one either thanks to the iRobot Roomba sale on Amazon right now.

If you want to stay on top of the dust and dirt in your home without having to set aside time to vacuum yourself, now's the perfect time to score iRobot's best-selling robot vacuums and/or robot mop while they're 40 percent off. To be honest, I haven't seen these kinds of discounts on iRobot since Prime Day, so you may not want to sit this one out.

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum: This baseline model is a generous $120 off the original price ($300). If you've been waiting to invest in a robovac, now's the time to do it.

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum Cleaner Down from $300 Buy at Amazon $ 180 Free Shipping | Free Returns

iRobot Braava Advanced Robot Mop: This is your base-level iRobot mop and dry sweeper and it's a whopping $100 off right now.

iRobot Braava 380t Advanced Robot Mop Down from $300 Buy at Amazon $ 255 Free Shipping | Free Returns

