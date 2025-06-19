‘Iron Chef America’ Star Was Found Unresponsive by Her Husband: Report

Food Network star Anne Burrell was reportedly found unconscious in her Brooklyn home by her husband Tuesday morning.

Citing law enforcement sources, TMZ reported Wednesday that Burrell was found unresponsive on her shower floor by her husband of four years, Stuart Claxton, hours after he had last seen her alive.

The outlet adds that Claxton reportedly saw Burrell at around 1 a.m. and then found her in their bathroom six to seven hours later. The New York City Police Department confirmed to People magazine Wednesday that Burrell was found "unconscious and unresponsive" after receiving a 911 call, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Burrell (L) and Claxton (R) married in 2021. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for City Harvest

The NYPD did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Burrell’s loved ones announced her shocking passing in a statement Tuesday. She was 55.

An official cause of death has yet to be ruled by a medical examiner, though the New York City Fire Department told Page Six Wednesday that the incident was reported to them as a “cardiac arrest.”

“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend—her smile lit up every room she entered,” Burrell’s family said in a statement.

Burrell was widely known for her numerous cooking show appearances. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for NYCWFF

“Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world,” they continued. “Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

Burrell was widely known for hosting popular cooking programs like Secrets of a Restaurant Chef and Worst Cooks in America. She also appeared on a number of culinary shows like Iron Chef America, Chef Wanted, and Chopped.

The night prior to her passing, Burrell performed at an improv comedy show at The Second City New York, with one attendee telling People magazine: “[She] was in great spirits last night during and after the improv show. Typical fun, outgoing Anne, having a blast.”